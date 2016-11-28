SP government made life better: Akhilesh

U.P. CM Akhilesh Yadav rides a bicycle after opening the Inner Ring Road near Agra on Sunday.

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for being “unconcerned” towards the hardships of the people, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said his government has “speeded up” development works and launched several projects “to make life better”.

Without mentioning Mr. Modi’s speech at Kushinagar, where he also criticised the SP government for “not implementing” the Centre’s farmer welfare schemes, Mr. Yadav said the Modi government had “failed” to fulfil its promises for Agra.

Speaking after inaugurating a slew of developmental projects for the Taj city, he also attacked the Centre over demonetisation, saying the move had hit hard the farmers, the labourers and the shopkeepers.

“Overnight decision without adequate preparations had led to a series of problems for ordinary people,” he said. He said, “Rs. 2,000 note will only help people make more black money in less time. Corruption and black money will not stop but people will face lots of problems.” — PTI