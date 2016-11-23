SC won't stay proceedings in demonetisation cases in other courts

more-in

The court allowed cash-starved co-operative banks to approach their respective High Courts for succour.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay proceedings in cases filed in High Courts and lower courts against the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

A bench. led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, said the petitions in the various courts highlight "the different inconveniences highlighted in the various cases filed across the country, maybe some relief can be had by these people".

The Supreme Court had refused to "shut its door" to the "frantic and affected" public.

The court allowed cash-starved co-operative banks to approach their respective High Courts for succour.

The Centre, however, maintained that the demonetisation policy, an exercise meant to weed out black money and cripple terror funding, is a success.

"So is it [demonetisation] a success?" Chief Justice Thakur asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

"No doubt. Rs. 6 lakh crore has been deposited in banks. The banks are flush with money and lending rates will come down," Mr Rohatgi responded.

The AG said queues in front of banks and ATMS have thinned and the situation would resume normality in the next 20 days.

The court asked whether farmers are able to buy seeds at the peak of the rabi season.

Mr. Rohatgi informed that alternate arrangements have been made, special teams sent to all the States and the situation monitored on an hourly basis.

The Supreme Court issued notice to all petitoners on a Centre's plea to transfer all the demonetisation cases in various courts to either the apex court or an High Court, and not have it spread in courts all over the country. The court will have hearing on this aspect on December 2.