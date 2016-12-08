SC verdict on jurisdiction to hear States’ appeals in Cauvery dispute tomorrow

The Supreme court had justified in its 2015 judgment that there was nothing “fruitful” in sending the Ansals to prison for their negligence. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on Friday will give a verdict on whether or not the Parliament can shackle the Supreme Court's constitutional powers to hear the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award in 2007.

The judgment is scheduled to be delivered by Justice Dipak Misra, who leads the three-judge Bench which has been hearing the Cauvery dispute. The question was reserved for judgment on October 19.

The Centre argued that the parliamentary law of Inter-State Water Disputes Act of 1956 coupled with Article 262 (2) of the Indian Constitution excluded the Supreme Court from hearing or deciding any appeals against the Cauvery Tribunal's decision. The Centre claimed the tribunal award was final.

Quoting Section 6 (2) of the 1956 Act, the Centre said it was left to the government to frame a scheme for implementation of the tribunal award, and the scheme, once prepared, would be placed before both Houses of the Parliament for approval. It argued that the tribunal takes on the mantle of the Supreme Court, and its award should be treated as the latter's judgment.

So, any appeal to the Supreme Court against the tribunal award would mean “an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Supreme Court's decision”, Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi had submitted.

All three States have opposed the Centre's stand, contending that a parliamentary law cannot stop the Supreme Court from exercising its constitutional power to hear appeals.

Judicial review was part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, Tamil Nadu objected.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade for Tamil Nadu submitted that Section 6 (2) of the 1956 Act only provides the procedure to be followed by the Centre post the tribunal award. It was not that mere procedure in a statute could negate the Constitution-given powers of the Supreme Court to hear appeals.

Pooh-poohing the claims of the Centre, Karnataka, represented by senior advocate Fali Nariman, submitted that the parliament cannot restrict the Supreme Court.

"Suppose, the tribunal award is flawed in the principles of natural justice or suppose it was given when a tribunal member was absent, making it a coram non judice... does it become final? Article 136 - the appellate powers of the Supreme Court is a discretionary power.... Parliament cannot curtail the Supreme Court's powers to render justice," Mr. Nariman had countered.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta for Kerala had supported the two neighbouring States.

In case, the Supreme Court rules in favour of its own jurisdiction, the judgment may also refer to pleas made by the States to refer their appeals to a larger Bench.

The Bench had, on the day of reserving the verdict, ordered Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till further orders.