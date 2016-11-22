SC to hear govt. plea tomorrow

more-in

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Centre’s plea to transfer all demonetisation cases in various courts here.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur informed Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi, who sought an urgent hearing, that the case would be listed on Wednesday. The court on November 18 dubbed as a “serious issue” the long queues outside banks and post offices. It had expressed reservation on the Centre's plea seeking a direction that no other court in the country should entertain petitions challenging the November 8 notification demonetising Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.