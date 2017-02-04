SC to hear afresh Delhi gang rape convicts on punishment

more-in

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday with amicus curiae and senior advocate Raju Ramachandran that proper procedure had not been followed in sentencing to death four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder case that shocked the National Capital.

A Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra said it would hear afresh aspects on the sentencing of the convicts and asked them to file affidavits.

The court acknowledged the contention raised by Mr. Ramachandran that the Code of Criminal Procedure, relating to sentencing of convicts, was not followed in letter and in spirit by the trial court in the case.

Section 235 of the CrPC mandates that convicts should be individually heard on the question before the trial judge pronounces the order awarding punishment.

“We would like to give opportunity to accused persons to file affidavits along with documents stating mitigating circumstances,” the Supreme Court observed.

It then permitted M.L. Sharma and A.P. Singh, defence lawyers, to visit the condemned men in Tihar jail here to provide them an opportunity to file affidavits by February 23. The 23-year-old victim was raped by six persons on the night of December 16, 2012. She died on December 29.