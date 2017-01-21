SC rejects plea for details on CBI chief’s selection

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to further direct the Centre to place before it the minutes of the meeting of a high-powered committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition, selecting Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma as the new CBI Director.

“It [direction to call for minutes of the meeting] is not within the ambit of this writ petition. As far as this writ petition is concerned, it is over now,” a Bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and A.M. Khanwilkar said.

The court was informed by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the appointment of Mr. Verma.

The Centre ruled out the demand by the NGO, Common Cause, seeking a direction to it to place before the Bench the minutes of the meeting of the high-level panel on the matter.

“Where is the question of placing the minutes of meeting now? A decision has been taken and order has been issued. Why are you [Bhushan] pushing for something which is over? There is no question of placing the minutes of the meeting,” Mr. Rohatgi submitted.

The Bench disposed of the petition after Mr. Mehta submitted that the committee comprises the Prime Minister, the CJI and the Leader of the Opposition and “their wisdom cannot be questioned.”