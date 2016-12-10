SC notice to govt. on Asthana’s posting as interim CBI chief

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as interim director of the CBI after allegedly shifting out a senior officer who was supervising high-profile cases.

“Why was senior-most officer R.K. Dutta, supervising high profile 2G and coal scam cases, shifted out of agency without the nod of this court,” a Bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and R.F. Nariman said while issuing notice to the government.

“You have to reply on two questions, as to why Dutta was shifted out of the CBI by curtailing his tenure and how the CBI’s interim director was appointed,” the Bench said.

The petition filed by NGO Common Cause sought the quashing the appointment of Mr. Asthana as the interim/acting director of the CBI, alleging that the Centre employed “completely malafide, arbitrary and illegal” means to make the appointment. The petition filed by the NGO, represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva, contended that the appointment was made in violation of the mandatory conditions of imposed by the Supreme Court in the Vineet Narain case and Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

It said the Centre made the appointment in total defiance of the statutory procedure that the name of CBI Director, considered to be one of most independent and powerful positions in the country, should be finalised by a panel of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Single Largest Party in the Lok Sabha (in case there is no Leader of Opposition) and the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge. The petition alleged that the government bypassed this mandatory condition while appointing Mr. Asthana as acting director.

The petition said though the Centre was fully aware that Anil Sinha was going to demit the office of CBI Director on December 2, it did not call a meeting of the selection committee. “This deliberate dereliction was in complete violation of the DSPE Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal Act, 2013,” the petition said.

The petition contended that the Vineet Narain judgment had provided against adhocism in the appointment of the CBI Director.

The petition refers to Mr. Asthana’s past credentials, saying he had held “several important positions in the Gujarat police” and also was part of the SIT set up by the Gujarat government to probe the Godhra train burning case.

Further, the petition claimed that the government had “prematurely curtailed the tenure of and transferred R.K. Dutta, Special Director, CBI, to the Ministry of Home Affairs just two days before Mr. Sinha retired.