SC issues notice to Centre, CBI on Bansal’s suicide

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the government and the CBI on a plea to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances which led to the suicide of B.K. Bansal, former Director-General of Corporate Affairs.

Bansal, who was under CBI probe in a corruption case, was found dead in his apartment in East Delhi along with his son on September 27. This happened nearly two months after his wife and daughter committed suicide.

They had left suicide notes saying the “CBI raid” caused them “great humiliation” and they did not want to live after that. A Bench of Justices J.S. Khehar and Arun Mishra issued notice on the petition filed by former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma for an SIT probe into the case.

Bansal, an Additional Secretary-rank officer in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was arrested by the CBI on July 16 for allegedly accepting bribe from a pharmaceutical company.