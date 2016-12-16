SC enraged at Bhushan’s plea

more-in

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Friday asked Justice J.S. Khehar, in line to be Chief Justice of India in January, to recuse from hearing the Birla-Sahara pay-offs scam in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is alleged to have received kickbacks when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Mr. Bhushan indicated that Justice Khehar should withdraw as his “file for elevation is pending with the PM”.

The civil rights lawyer’s request, which, he said, was made in his capacity as an officer of the court to protect the judiciary from rumour-mongering and “unpleasantness”, triggered a rash of criticism against him from both the Supreme Court Bench of Justices Khehar and Arun Mishra and the government.

‘Cheapest tactic’

Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi called it the “cheapest tactic” he had witnessed in court.

Justice Mishra observed that the comment amounted to “holding the highest court to ransom”.

“This is sheer contempt of court. We are constitutional functionaries. Is it not possible for us to conduct our duties,” a visibly irate Justice Mishra asked.

Justice Khehar questioned the timing of the request, remarking that it was “very unfair and very unreasonable”. Justice Khehar asked why the lawyer had waited till the third hearing of the case to make his plea. “Go wherever you want to go ... I am not going to hear it,” Justice Khehar said at one point, closing the file.

Two options

Later on, the Bench gave two options — either the case be listed before Chief Justice T.S. Thakur at 3.30 p.m. for constituting another Bench or post it after Christmas holidays. Mr. Rohatgi suggested the latter, following which the court scheduled the case for hearing on January 11.

Mr. Bhushan’s request came soon after the prospects of his case dimmed with Justice Khehar observing that “you have filed a petition on a serious allegation in a non-serious manner”.

The writ petition filed by Mr. Bhushan’s client and NGO, Common Cause, had sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into documents allegedly recovered during raids at Aditya Birla and Sahara groups offices in 2013 and 2014. The documents, the NGO alleged, contained evidence of massive bribes paid to top politicians and bureaucrats.

One of the documents, the petition alleged, contained a cryptic entry — ‘Gujarat CM’ — believed to be a reference to Mr. Modi.