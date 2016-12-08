SC dissatisfied with Azam Khan’s ‘unconditional’ apology

more-in

The Supreme Court on Wednesday registered its dissatisfaction with the tone and tenor of the apology rendered by controversial Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan for his comments about the Bulandshahr gang rape case. A Bench, led by Justice Dipak Misra, remarked that the contents of the letter did not qualify as an “unconditional” apology from Mr. Khan.

“In the affidavit, he (Khan) is saying that unfortunately statements made (by him) were misreported. If it is a question of misreporting then why there is an apology? This is not an unconditional apology. He is using the words ‘if’ and ‘then’. He cannot ride two horses at a time,” Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi submitted.

The Bench however, asked Mr. Khan’s counsel to provide a copy of the affidavit to senior advocate Fali S. Nariman, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae.

When the hearing resumed after a break, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the Bench to give his client, Mr. Khan, an opportunity to file a fresh affidavit.

“The affidavit filed today by R-2 (Khan) is ignored and he shall file a fresh affidavit in terms of the direction given earlier by this court,” the Bench observed in the order. It posted the case for December 15. Mr. Sibal again said whether Mr. Khan would use the term ‘apology’ in his letter. “He intends to say remorse instead of apology,” the senior advocate said.

To this, the Bench said it would examine whether registering remorse was synonymous with rendering an unconditional apology.

The brutal rape occurred on the night of July 29 when a group of highway robbers stopped the car of a Noida-based family and sexually assaulted a woman and her daughter after dragging them out of the vehicle at gun-point.