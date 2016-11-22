SC denies relief to Kejriwal in defamation case filed by Jaitley

more-in

The Delhi CM had sought a stay on criminal defamation trial against him on a complaint by Finance Minister

Despite raising arguments to protect the “office of the Chief Minister” from the “mighty” Finance Minister of the country, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to stay a criminal defamation trial against him based on a complaint by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

A Bench of Justices P.C. Ghose and U.U. Lalit declined the plea for interim relief at the end of a relatively brief hearing.

“Your Lordships should protect the Chief Minister,” senior advocate Ram Jethmalani submitted for Mr. Kejriwal.

“We are here to decide according to the records of the case,” the Bench responded.

Jethmalani’s argument

The court declined to entertain Mr. Jethmalani’s line of argument that a civil defamation case was already pending against Mr. Kejriwal on the same issue and a simultaneous criminal action could not be pursued.

The Bench said the evidence and proceedings in civil and criminal cases were of completely different shades and should be considered as separate lists.

The Delhi High Court had on October 19 dismissed Mr. Kejriwal’s plea on the same ground and had concluded that there was no “illegality” in continuing a criminal action simultaneously with a civil defamation suit in a High Court.

‘No prejudice’

The High Court had said there was “no prejudice” on account of a pending civil suit and there was no “double jeopardy” and as such Mr. Kejriwal’s plea was “devoid of merit.”

Mr. Kejriwal had contented that proceedings before the trial court should be stayed since a civil suit was pending before the High Court and both could not proceed simultaneously.

Regarding the challenge to the magisterial court’s May 19 order dismissing Mr. Kejriwal’s plea to grant stay on proceedings due to pendency of civil suit, the High Court had said that

the trial court order was “free from perversity, impropriety, illegality and non-sustainability.”

Complaint in lower court

Besides a civil defamation suit in the High Court, Mr. Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation complaint in a lower court alleging that Mr. Kejriwal and five AAP leaders — Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai — had defamed him in the Delhi District Cricket Association controversy.