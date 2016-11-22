SC agrees to hear plea for SIT probe into raids on two firms

more-in

Plea claims I-T dept. and CBI gave a “quiet burial” to certain incriminating documents

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to an urgent hearing of a plea seeking a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to produce before the apex court the entire evidence and material recovered in raids conducted on Sahara and Aditya Birla groups.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur decided to hear the application on November 25 on a mentioning made by senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, appearing for NGO Common Cause.

The application claimed that the Income Tax Department and the CBI gave a “quiet burial” to certain incriminating documents, allegedly revealing corruption and “massive bribery” of politicians and officials of various ministries, recovered during the raids.

The application has sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire and thoroughly investigate the evidence gathered in the raids.

CVC’s role

The application also wants the role played by the Central Vigilance Commissioner probed for “apparent miscarriage of investigation in this matter.”

The application said the CBI conducted search operations on the premises of the Aditya Birla group in October 2013 in relation to coal block allocations to the group‘s Hindalco Industries. The raid at the group’s office in New Delhi had seen the recovery of “incriminating documents and a huge stash of unaccounted for cash amounting to Rs. 25 crore,” it alleged.

“Although the documents seized indicated the commission of offences of corruption, bribery, possession of black money and disproportionate assets and also income tax violations, the CBI, instead of conducting a thorough scrutiny of their contents, simply transferred the highly incriminating documents to the Income Tax Department,” the application said.

Contents of laptop

Another evidence quoted in the application is the contents of the laptop of Group Executive President, Shubhendu Amitabh.

“The laptop was found to contain evidence of highly incriminating money transactions. An email dated November 16, 2012 containing the cryptic entry, ‘Gujarat CM – 25 cr (12 Done – rest?)’ was also recovered from the said laptop,” the application said.

Similarly, documents seized during raids at Sahara India group offices in Delhi and Noida in November 2014 suggest that “cash was apparently transferred to several important public figures.”

“One of the pages apparently details payments proposed to be made to top political leaders,” the application said.