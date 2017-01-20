Jallikattu protests spread across Tamil Nadu

SC agrees to Centre's plea to delay Jallikattu verdict

People of Tamil Nadu are “passionate” about Jallikattu and the Centre and the state are trying to resolve the issue, says Rohatgi.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to Centre's suggestion to pause the delivery of its judgment on the validity of the government's January 7, 2016 notification allowing jallikattu for at least a week till the Centre and Tamil Nadu government resume talks to resolve the impasse amidst public volatility.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed to Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi's plea to hold the verdict in an unconventional move

Tamil Nadu to take ordinance route for conducting Jallikattu

 

Mr. Rohatgi, in an urgent mentioning, said the Centre and the State government would resume talks to deal with the sensitive subject, and sought a leeway from the court during the time. Mr. Rohatgi sought status quo from the court so that the situation may not change for the worse and light another fuse in an already volatile situation.

Hearing the AG’s brief submission, the bench said “Okay“.

Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi
TN can enact law to treat jallikattu as traditional sport: Rohatgi
The Centre backed Tamil Nadu’s stand that 'jallikattu' is part of tradition. File photo: G. Karthikeyan
Why import a Roman-type gladiator sport, asks SC
