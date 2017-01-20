SC agrees to Centre’s plea to delay Jallikattu verdict

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to Centre's suggestion to pause the delivery of its judgment on the validity of the government's January 7, 2016 notification allowing jallikattu for at least a week till the Centre and Tamil Nadu government resume talks to resolve the impasse amidst public volatility.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed to Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi's plea to hold the verdict in an unconventional move

Mr. Rohatgi, in an urgent mentioning, said the Centre and the State government would resume talks to deal with the sensitive subject, and sought a leeway from the court during the time. Mr. Rohatgi sought status quo from the court so that the situation may not change for the worse and light another fuse in an already volatile situation.

Hearing the AG’s brief submission, the bench said “Okay“.