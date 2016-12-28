S.P. Vaid to be J&K’s new Director General of Police

more-in

The State Cabinet on Wednesday evening confirmed the name of senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officer S.P. Vaid as new Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, as incumbent DGP K. Rajendra’s term comes to an end.

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu.

Hailing from J&K, Mr. Vaid is a 1986 IPS batch and has immense experience in operations against the militants.

In September 1991, the officer survived a major explosion when he was serving as Superintendent of Police, Jammu. Militants ambushed him on March 21, 1999 when he was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police in the Baramulla-Kupwara range near Sopore. He was seriously injured in the attack.