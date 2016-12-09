S.P. Tyagi arrested by CBI in Agusta Westland case

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested retired Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjiv Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khiatan in the Rs. 3,700-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

The lawyer was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency had in March 2013 registered a case against the retired IAF chief and 12 others, including his three cousins, AgustaWestland, its parent Italian company Finmeccanica and two Indian companies — IDS Infotech and Aeromatrix — for allege payment and receipt of kickbacks.

The agency has alleged that the bribes were routed through two channels involving a maze of companies in India and abroad: one involving British national Christian Michel and the other involving Mr. Khaitan and two middlemen Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. While Mr. Michel allegedly received 30 million Euros, the other middlemen allegedly got about 24 million Euros.