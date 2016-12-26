Rules tweaked as govt. is sensitive to feedback: Modi

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended the frequent changes in cash deposit and withdrawal rules after demonetisation, terming these as signs of a government sensitive to the people’s feedback as well as a response to the ways being devised by the “corrupt” to thwart the government’s drive.

“Why are rules changed time and again? This government is for the sake of the people. The government continuously endeavours to take feedback from them,” Mr. Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat. “What are the areas of difficulty for the people? And what are the possible solutions? The government, being a sensitive government, amends rules as required, keeping the convenience of the people as its foremost consideration....”

“…This drive, this war is an extraordinary one. For the past 70 years, what kind of forces have been involved in this murky enterprise of perfidy and corruption? How mighty are they? When I have resolved to wage a battle against them, they too come up with new tactics every day to thwart the government’s efforts,” he added.

New responses

“To counter these new offensives, we too have to devise appropriate new responses and antidotes. When the opponents keep on trying out new tactics, we have to counteract decisively, since we have resolved to eradicate the corrupt, shady businesses and black money.” He said that while many rumours had been spread to criticise the move, the faith of people had stood intact. Mr. Modi underlined that political parties were not above the law of the land, saying he had wanted to discuss political parties and political funding in Parliament.

He announced the formal launch of the Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana to promote cashless transactions as a Christmas gift for people.