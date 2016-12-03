Rs. 6.89 cr. in old currency seized

Baramati Sahakari Bank says money is fully accounted; no case registered

: The district police, in conjunction with a flying squad team of the Election Commission on Friday seized cash totalling a staggering Rs. 6.89 crore in abolished denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 from Baramati, bastion of the NCP chief Sharad Pawar, 100 km from Pune city.

The amount was recovered from a Mahindra Scorpio SUV after the vehicle was checked near a toll booth on the Pune-Solapur Road.

On being quizzed, the driver told the police that the money was collected from different branches of the Baramati Sahakari Bank and was being brought to the bank’s head office at Baramati. The bank’s managing director, Shrikant Shimchi seconded the driver’s version. — Staff Reporter