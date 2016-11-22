Rs. 2,000 notes recovered from slain militants

Currency handed over to police for further probe

The Army has recovered Rs. 2,000 notes from two militants who were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A senior Army official said two notes of Rs 2,000 value were among the cash recovered from the slain militants.

“The currency has been handed over to police for further probe as to where from the currency notes were obtained by the militants,” the official said.

“From the appearance, they [slain militants] seem to be foreigners... when they had infiltrated into the Valley will be known in due course of time,” he said.

As the news broke out, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to say, "I haven't gotten my hands on a new ₹2000 note but these guys didn't take long to get theirs."