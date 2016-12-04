Rs. 1.64 crore of undisclosed income found in Jan Dhan accounts

more-in

Following reports of irregularities in Jan Dhan accounts, the government on Sunday announced that it has detected Rs. 1.64 crore of undisclosed income deposited in such accounts by people who have never filed income tax returns before.

"Investigation being conducted by the Income Tax Department across India into the sudden surge in cash deposits in Jan Dhan accounts have revealed various inconsistencies," an official statement said.

"Undisclosed moneys of approximately Rs. 1.64 crore deposited by persons who have never filed returns of income being below the taxable limits, into their Jan Dhan accounts have already been detected at Kolkata, Midnapore, Ara (Bihar), Kochi and Varanasi."

The statement added that Rs. 40 lakh has been seized from one such account in Bihar.

"Undisclosed income so detected will be brought to tax as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, apart from other actions depending upon the outcome of investigations," the statement added.

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), once again urges the account holders not to consent to any kind of misuse of their accounts which would expose them to the dangers of being held responsible for the tax evasion by unscrupulous elements," the statement said.