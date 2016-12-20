Row in Uttarakhand over break for namaz

more-in

Breaks for religious observances by the Muslim community have become a new flashpoint in poll-bound Uttarakhand. Drawing flak from the BJP over his Cabinet’s decision to allow a special 90-minute break to government employees from the minority community for Friday prayers, Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Monday decided to extend the concession to staff of all communities, religion and castes.

“Mr. Rawat has allowed a very short break to government employees of any caste, class, or religion,” Mr. Rawat’s media-in-charge Surendra Agarwal said.

However, a special application will have to be submitted to the authorised person for availing the break.

On Saturday, the Uttarakhand Cabinet decided to allow a break from 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. to Muslim government employees for Friday prayers.

However, the BJP called it ‘minority appeasement’, ‘characteristic’ of Congress politics. “We do not grudge anyone the right to pray or observe religious practices. But this move will set a wrong precedent. What if the Hindus among the government staff want time off for Monday fasts for Lord Shiva, or Ekadashi or any other observance. On what grounds can that be refused?” BJP’s national secretary Shrikant Sharma said. “This move shows the ideological bankruptcy of the Congress and its divisive politics, while the BJP stands for equal opportunities for all,” he added.

Mr. Rawat said it was wrong to term it minority appeasement “since our [Congress] government has always been 100 per cent committed towards the welfare of the minorities. We follow the U.N. Charter and the Constitution for the welfare of minorities in our State.”

“People [Muslim employees] used to go for namaz on Fridays even before the decision was taken. I have only systematised it,” Mr. Rawat said. “Such rules exist in many States. This includes a BJP-ruled State too,” Mr. Rawat said, without naming the State.

A 1983 Andhra Pradesh government memorandum allowed Muslim employees a break for Friday prayers. Also, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed in 2010, a copy of which is with The Hindu, the Central government stated that the Muslim employees were allowed an hour-long break for Friday prayers.