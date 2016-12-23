Roopa Ganguly hospitalised with blood clots

more-in

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with “blood clots” in the brain tissues on Friday.

“She was admitted to the AMRI hospital in Salt Lake at around 4 pm on Friday, after complaining of severe headache and partial loss of vision,” State BJP vice president Joyprakash Majumdar told The Hindu.

He also said that doctors attending to Ms. Ganguly have advised her to take rest and currently she is kept under observation.

“Her condition is stable now,” he said adding that the date of her release is yet to be decided.

Ms. Ganguly who joined BJP in January last year is known for her role as Draupadi in B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat in the 1980’s. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in October following the resignation of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Ms. Ganguly is also the president of BJP's women's wing in the State.