Rise in cashless transactions: Govt.

Noting that demonetisation will benefit the poor and the middle class “who are the worst sufferers of black money” in the medium term, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there had been a 300 per cent jump in cashless transactions in the past 10 days.

Pushing for digital mode of payment, the Centre said demonetisation was one among the series of steps taken by the government to “usher in a totally transparent white economy.”

It said banks had been advised to increase the issuance and use of mobile wallets and debit/credit cards and even provide them to customers and establishments who had no access to these “non-cash mode of payment.”

“Currently, India is the second largest producer and consumer of currency notes. Circulation of banknotes has increased from 64.58 billion pieces to 90.27 billion pieces over the last five years,” the Union government told the Supreme Court in an affidavit.