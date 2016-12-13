National

Rijiju slams reports alleging relative’s role in scam

A day after The Hindu reported that an IPS officer’s services were curtailed by a relative of Kiren Rijiju, the Minister reacted saying “it was shameful” and “those planting such news would be beaten up by shoes when they visit Arunachal Pradesh.”

Satish Verma, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who assisted the CBI in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, has said in a petition before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that his services as the Central Vigilance Officer (CVO) of a power corporation were curtailed as he had flagged a transportation scam worth Rs. 450 crore involving a relative of Mr. Rijiju and also for investigating a fraudulent land deal in Gujarat.

Mr. Rijiju had earlier told The Hindu that the transporter Goboi Rijiju was his “distant cousin” and he would not tolerate any such thing.

