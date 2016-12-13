Rijiju denies Arunachal project allegations

more-in

A day after a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Satish Verma alleged that a relative of Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju was involved in a Rs. 450-crore transportation scam at a hydel power project in Arunachal Pradesh, the Minister rejected allegations of any wrongdoing.

“Jo news plant kar rahe hain, wo hamare yehan ayyenge to joota khayenge [Those who have planted the story will be beaten up with shoes when they will come to our area],” Mr. Rijiju told presspersons outside North Block on Tuesday.

Following the report, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday asked for the sacking of Mr. Rijiju.

Satish Verma’s petition

Mr. Verma, who assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in investigating the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, has submitted before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that his services as Central Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in Shillong were curtailed as he unearthed the “transportation scam” .

Mr. Verma has alleged that Goboi Rijiju, one of the affected transporters and a relative of the Minister, came to his office in Shillong on December 29, 2015, and offered to help him with his promotion if his payments were cleared.

To support this charge, Mr. Verma submitted an audiotape to the tribunal.

In his petition, Mr. Verma named the Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain for sending false complaints against a NEEPCO official, who was later elevated as Chairman and Managing Director. This complaint was sent to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) by Mr. Gohain at the behest of NEEPCO’s Director (Personnel), S. Borgohain, for stalling the appointment of A.G. West Kharkongar as Chairman and Managing Director of NEEPCO, Mr. Verma’s petition said.

A personal aide of Mr. Gohain said he was travelling and not available for comment.

Trading charges

“Kiren Rijiju has no right to stay in office,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, demanding that “he should either be dismissed by the Prime Minister or asked to resign till an independent probe is complete”.

Reacting to allegations by the Congress, Mr. Rijiju said, “If the Congress is terming this as a scam, they should apologise. All contracts and payments were made during the Congress regime. I just forwarded a memorandum. Is helping poor tribals corruption? I am spotless so I am fearless.” Asked if his relative was involved in the scam, Mr. Rijiju said, “his name is not even in the list [of contractors].”