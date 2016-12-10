Rich tributes paid to Rajaji on his birth anniversary

C. Rajagopalachari was fondly known as Rajaji. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Rich tributes were paid to India’s last Governor General and statesman C. Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, on his birth anniversary at a function in the central hall of Parliament on Saturday.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha P.J. Kurien and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani paid floral tributes to the portrait of Rajaji.

Among other dignitaries who paid floral tributes to Rajaji were Members of Parliament and former MPs. Lok Sabha Secretary-General Anoop Mishra also paid floral tributes.

Booklet on him presented

A booklet containing the profile of Rajaji brought out both in English and Hindi by the Lok Sabha Secretariat was also presented to those who attended.

In recognition of the services rendered by the erudite statesman to the nation, his portrait was unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament House on August 21, 1978, by the then President of India, N. Sanjiva Reddy.