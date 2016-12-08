Reserve Bank holds rates, cuts growth forecast

more-in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, citing global and domestic uncertainties that posed upside risks to inflation.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also pared its projection for Gross Value Added (GVA) growth in the fiscal year ending March 2017 to 7.1 per cent, from 7.6 per cent, in the wake of an “unexpected loss of momentum” in the second quarter and on account of the effects of the withdrawal of high-denomination banknotes, which was “still playing out.”

“The MPC was of the view, that given a reduction of 25 basis points in October, which cumulated to a reduction of 175 basis points since January 2015 — a further reduction in the policy rate is not warranted at this juncture,” RBI Governor Urjit Patel told a news conference. All six members of the committee voted to hold rates.

Mr. Patel said international crude prices were rising and along with continued firmness in the prices of some food items, this posed risks to the central bank’s inflation outlook.

While the central bank retained its “accommodative” monetary policy stance, it refrained from giving any indication on when further rate cuts could be expected.

There was some relief, however, for banks. The RBI announced that with effect from the fortnight starting December 10 it was withdrawing the incremental 100 per cent cash reserve ratio requirement it had imposed last month.

While the RBI’s decision surprised investors, as most had been anticipating a rate cut, government officials welcomed the decision.

“This is a bold and brilliant call taken at the right time,” Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told reporters. “These are times of unusual volatility and also the time to ensure that there is continuity and stability of policy in the foreign exchange market,” he said.

The RBI’s emphasis on inflation rattled the bond market, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond climbing 21 basis points to 6.41 per cent.

“Despite the surprise today, we believe the RBI’s decision to stand pat is a prudent one,” Nomura economist Sonal Verma wrote in a note to clients. “In the light of improved banking system liquidity, the focus needs to be more on the transmission of the rate cuts already delivered, rather than lowering the signalling rates much further,” she wrote.

Banking stocks bore the brunt of the negative reaction in the equity market. While the benchmark Sensex fell 155.89 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 26,236.87, the BSE Bankex slid more than 1 per cent, or 225 points.

While Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda lost more than 2 per cent each, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and PNB all lost between 1-2 per cent each.