Relief for some govt. staff

Employees to get cash in hand

As rush in banks and ATMs continues following demonetisation, Group C government employees on Monday started receiving Rs. 10,000 in cash as advance of their salary for November. Government employees of Group-C of all Ministries, departments and associate organisations are given the salary advance in cash, a senior Home Ministry official said.

In West Bengal, the State government allowed Group C and D employees to draw advance salary. A government release said some employees were allowed Rs. 5,000 while others were allowed Rs. 2,000. — PTI