Release full text of pact with U.S., says CPI(M)

Accusing the Modi government of “entangling India in a military alliance with the United States of America”, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday demanded that the text of the agreement be made public.

“The terms for India being accorded the status of a Major Defence Partner of the US have been finalised during the visit of the US Secretary of Defence Asthon Carter,” a party release said. “The status of a Major Defence Partner is equivalent to that of the close military allies of the U.S.. Coming in the wake of the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, this new agreement will further encroach upon India’s sovereignty and strategic autonomy.”