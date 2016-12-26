Ready for any situation, says Assam Rifles DG

more-in

Following the violence in Manipur, with paramilitary personnel being rushed to the State, the Assam Rifles Director General Lt. Gen. Shokin Chauhan on Sunday said the force was “prepared at all times” to deal with any situation.

He was speaking on the sidelines of National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp here. “The mere fact that Assam Rifles is in Manipur, it means we are assisting them,” he said.

“Every situation is dynamic and once that situation comes up, we will deal with it...” Lt. Gen. Chauhan said. Violence erupted last Sunday in Manipur following an economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council from November . —PTI