Rawat govt. is anti-development, says Amit Shah

Terming the Harish Rawat government anti-development, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Congress government was hindering the implementation of Central schemes in Uttarakhand.

Mr. Shah was addressing a ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in poll-bound Almora town.

“In 2014, the people of Uttarakhand handed over all the Lok Sabha seats to BJP leaders … The Modi government [acknowledges it and] wants to do a lot for Uttarakhand,” Mr. Shah said.

“Uttarakhand has great tourism potential. It has Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Hemkund Sahib, Haridwar and Rishikesh, which attract tourists from across the world. Despite these, Uttarakhand is not able to develop due to the maladministration under the Rawat government,” he said.

The BJP chief said the Modi government had plans to make Uttarakhand a well-known tourist spot, tapping 100 per cent hydro power potential for electricity generation, and stopping migration from areas near the China, Nepal and Tibet borders. But, the Rawat government was causing hindrance in implementation of schemes, he alleged.