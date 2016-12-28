Ratan Tata meets RSS chief

more-in

The Tata group interim chairman Ratan Tata called on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters on Wednesday.

Mr. Tata was accompanied by the BJP treasurer and fashion designer Shiana NC.

Mr.Tata spent around 25 minutes with Mr.Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters at Mahal.

Earlier, he also visited the RSS Smriti Mandir at Reshimbag here, where all the important events of the RSS take place.

Mr.Tata preferred to avoid the media during his visit. Ms.Shaina NC also did not divulge anything about the meeting, however, she posted pictures of the visit on her official Twitter account.

When asked about Mr.Tata’s visit, the RSS chief spokesperson Mr.Manmohan Vaidya called it a “courtesy visit”.

“Mr.Tata had expressed a wish to see the RSS headquarters and he had communicated it to us. We made the arrangements accordingly on Wednesday as the Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) was in Nagpur. He visited Hedgewar Smriti Mandir and Mahal headquarter and spoke to the Sarsanghchalak about RSS work and programs .He said that he did not know much about the RSS and took information from the Sarsaghchalak. He spent around 25 minutes with him. It was a purely a courtesy visit."

However, this visit has raised many eyebrows as it came in the backdrop of the ongoing legal battle between the ousted Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry and the group.