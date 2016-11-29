Rajnath to lead team for Castro’s funeral

more-in

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lead an eight-member Indian delegation, comprising representatives of different political parties, including the Left, to attend the pre-funeral commemoration of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai, Congress leader Anand Sharma, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI secretary D. Raja, BJD MP Jhina Hikaka, BJP MP Ramen Deka and Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan will also be part of the delegation. The team will leave for Havana on Tuesday and is expected to return on Thursday evening, official sources said.

After two days of commemorations in Cuba’s capital Havana, Castro’s ashes will go on a four-day island-wide procession starting on Wednesday, before being buried in the southeastern city of Santiago de Cuba on December 4. — PTI