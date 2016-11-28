National

Rajnath to lead delegation for Castro’s funeral

It is likely to include leaders from political parties such as the Congress, SP, CPI(M) and CPI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lead an Indian delegation for the funeral of Cuba’s revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

The delegation is likely to include leaders from political parties such as the Congress, CPI(M), CPI and the Samajwadi Party.

The team will leave for Havana on Tuesday and is expected to return on Thursday evening, official sources said

The composition of the delegation is still being worked out by the Prime Minister’s Office in consultation with the Ministries of External Affairs and Home.

After two days of commemorations in Cuba’s capital Havana, Castro’s ashes will go on a four-day island-wide procession starting Wednesday before being buried in the southeastern city of Santiago de Cuba on December 4.

Castro died on November 25 at the age 90, after defying the United States during a half-century of iron-fisted rule and surviving the eclipse of global communism.

Castro, whose 1959 revolution toppled a dictatorship with the promise of bringing justice and equality to his Caribbean island, was a major 20th century figure.

