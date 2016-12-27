Rajasthan sets up panel on Gujjar quota issue

more-in

In a fresh attempt to resolve the Gujjar reservation issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan has appointed a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court judge to review the report of the State OBC Commission, on the basis of which quota in jobs and education was given to five communities last year.

Besides Justice Sunil Kumar Garg as the chairperson, the committee will have academician Yogesh Atal and Rajasthan University’s associate professor Rajiv Saxena as its members. The panel will work with the State OBC Commission and submit a report to the government, said a release.

The committee was appointed in the light of the December 9 judgment of the Rajasthan High Court striking down a 2015 law which had provided five per cent reservation to Special Backward Classes, including Gujjars.

Gujjars, who have led violent agitations on the issue since 2007, have demanded five per cent sub-quota within the OBC reservation in order to ensure that it does not cross the 50 per cent cap, because of which the High Court had struck down the 2015 Act.

The State government, assuring Gujjars that their rights would be protected, has sought some time from the community leaders to explore legal options. The High Court has given six weeks’ time to the government to file a special level petition in the Supreme Court.

According to official sources, members of a Cabinet sub-committee and Gujjar representatives will meet on January 15 to review progress in the matter.