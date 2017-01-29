Rajan opposed note ban: Chidambaram

Raghuram Rajan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, had opposed demonetisation and sent a “five-page note” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so he was asked to quit, the former Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, said on Saturday.

“Following his note, he was shown the door,” he said at the Kolkata Literary Meet. The economic policy-makers of the government were not taken into confidence before the decision “of enormous consequence” was taken. “…it cannot be taken by one person,” he said.

“The three most important officials of the Finance Ministry — the Finance Secretary, the Banking Secretary and the Chief Economic Adviser — had not spoken in the past 70 days. What does it indicate? Either they were not consulted or, if consulted, they disagreed,” he said.

The Minister said that as per his estimates, the country’s GDP would take a hit of at least one per cent because of note ban. He said 80 per cent of the units in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector had been closed, and it would take months, if not years, for them to recover.

He rejected the claim cash crunch was easing now. He also criticised the Election Commission for setting an “unrealistic expenditure target” for candidates.

(With PTI inputs)