Rahul in Mehsana today amid poster war

Rahul Gandhi addressing a meeting at Jaunpur in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Congress vice-president is scheduled to address more rallies in various States. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Mehsana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home district, in Gujarat, some unidentified persons allegedly tore up welcome posters put up by his party along a road near the city.

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting on Wednesday.

While the Congress sees BJP’s hand in the act, the Gujarat BJP said there was no need to tear up the posters, and said people had already discarded the Opposition party in the State.

Local Congress leaders say that at least three posters with Mr. Gandhi’s photo were vandalised by miscreants early on Tuesday at different places on the Radhanpur-Panchot road on the outskirts of the city.

State Congress spokesman Manish Doshi said: “People of the entire north Gujarat are eagerly waiting to listen to Rahulji. It is very clear that the BJP could not digest this popularity and vandalised the posters.” No police complaint has been filed, he added.

Countering the allegation, State BJP’s media convener Harshad Patel said his party did not indulge in such acts.

“It is not in our nature to tear posters. Why should we do that when people have rejected them,” Mr. Patel said.

Rajasthan trip

Mr. Gandhi will address a public rally in Baran district in Rajasthan on December 26 in an apparent bid to challenge Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje on her own political turf. The Pradesh Congress has also launched a campaign to “expose” the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State through marches and demonstrations.

Though Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Rajasthan at this juncture will be a surprise in view of the political battle going on in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the Assembly elections there, Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot reached Baran on Tuesday to take stock of preparations for the rally.

People in both urban and rural areas of Baran district are being mobilised to reach the College Grounds for attending the public meeting. The region also falls in the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency represented by Ms. Raje’s son Dushyant Singh, a three-time MP.

Mr. Pilot said the Congress vice-president would raise the issues of “demonetisation creating difficulties for common people, rise in crimes against women and Dalits, increasing corruption, lack of transparency in governance in both the Centre and State and the BJP government’s failure to extend any relief to farmers”.

This will be Mr. Gandhi’s second visit to Rajasthan this year, after his participation in a party meeting here in April. “The government’s failures have made the life of the common people miserable. Mr. Gandhi will highlight the issues directly affecting them,” Mr. Pilot said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend a meeting in Jaipur this weekend.

