Rahul attacks Modi; says policies are made based on TRPs

For the first time, the Congress vice president addressed the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tore into the BJP-led NDA government’s demonetisation move and Kashmir policy on Friday morning, even as he frontally targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one who based his “entire policy making strategy on TRPs.”

He was addressing party MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, New Delhi .

This, being the first time Mr Gandhi had addressed the CPP, was seen as an unspoken acknowledgement that he will soon officially head the party. Party president Sonia Gandhi, who has been ailing, was not present.

The meeting commenced with former minister P.Chidambaram giving a clinical analysis of the government’s demonetisation move, which he said, has not just caused untold hardships for ordinary people but has some dangerous implications for the economy.

Mr Gandhi, who spoke after that, said: “The Congress never gave India a Prime Minister who was a prisoner of his own image. We never gave India a Prime Minister who was ready to inflict such tremendous suffering on the people of India to protect his own persona. We never gave India a Prime Minister who based his entire policy making strategy on TRPs. We never gave India a Prime Minister who bypassed the experience of those sitting in the institutions. The country has suffered tremendous damage as a result of the vanity and incompetence of our PM.”

Kashmir

Stressing that the Congress-led UPA government’s Pakistan policy had resulted in the complete global isolation of Pakistan, and brought peace — and tourists — to Kashmir, he said, “Today the same person who used to ridicule us sits silently while Kashmir burns. Narendra Modi will be judged by history as the man who gifted massive political space to anti-India forces by creating an opportunistic political alliance between the BJP and the PDP. He has created the political vacuum that gives the terrorists space to operate.”

As a result, Mr Gandhi said, “Our brave soldiers and their families are paying the price. 85 soldiers have been martyred. That is the highest number of men we have lost in almost a decade.”

While acknowledging that the Congress had supported the surgical strikes against Pakistan, he argued that “policy cannot be based on ad-hoc responses to events. The price of not thinking actions through is simply too high. It is high time the government develops a coherent strategy. We were told that the idea …was to stop Pakistan from cross border attacks. There have been 21 major attacks and hundreds of ceasefire violations since the strikes”.

Within two days of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar claiming success, Mr .Gandhi said, “terrorists walked into the most highly defended army base in Jammu, straight into the officer's mess and murdered our officers and men in cold blood. Is the government not responsible for maintaining the security of our bases? Are these young men just statistics destined to gather dust in the records of the government of India? Does the Govt not owe them an apology?”

Demonetisation

Stressing that while the Congress would “put its full weight behind any genuine move to fight corruption and black money,” what the Prime Minister ha actually done was to “single handedly….declare war on the world's fastest growing economy.”

Pointing out that 94 per cent of black money is held in gold, real estate and dollars stashed abroad, Mr Gandhi said the government’s decision had not addressed that. having failed to get back the black money in bank accounts abroad, “he decided to experiment with the financial future of 1.3 billion people. Instead of attacking black money, he attacked the very foundations of our economy. Even his chief economic advisor was not informed.

“The outgoing chief of the RBI (Raghuram Rajan) warned him of the impending devastation, but he did not listen. As per the Centre of Monitoring Indian economy (CMIE) the Prime Minister's impromptu experiment has already cost India 1.28 lakh crores in lost wages, cost of printing and logistics.”

This “catastrophic” experiment has been condemned by every economist “of any repute”, “created a massive new corrupt black market that is working overtime to convert the black money to white” will devastate GDP growth, crush migrant labourers and farmers and destroy industries, he said.

Simultaneously BJP units in numerous States were told of the PM's decision beforehand, he claimed adding: “The Bengal unit made large deposits just before the decision. The Bihar unit made massive investments in real estate just prior to the decision.”