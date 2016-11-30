Rahul Gandhi's twitter account hacked

more-in

The official twitter handle of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was hacked with a series of obscene tweets posted on the timeline.

The offensive tweets were related to the demonetisation and Mr. Gandhi's family.

However, within minutes, the account was restored and all offensive tweets were deleted from its timeline but immediately the account was again hacked with new tweets appearing on the timeline.

The Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala confirmed by tweeting that "@OfficeOfRG hacked. Such lowly tactics will never drown the sane voice of reason nor deter Sh Rahul Gandhi from raisning people's issues."