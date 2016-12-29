Rahul’s posers to Centre

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi posed several questions to the government on demonetisation and its fallout at a press meet here on Wednesday. “How much black money has been unearthed since November 8? What is the economic loss to the nation? How many jobs and livelihoods have been lost since this policy was announced,” he asked.

“Why has the government not paid any compensation to the families of the deceased?”

Mr. Gandhi also asked what process of consultation was undertaken before announcing the move and why “experts, economists or the RBI” were not consulted.

“Will the government place the names of all persons, institutions and entities that deposited Rs. 25-lakh or more in bank accounts in the six months preceding the 8th of November, 2016?” he asked.

He also put forward a set of demands for the government, the first being lifting of restrictions on withdrawal of money and offering all account holders a special interest of 18 percent per annum till the restrictions continue.

He demanded that the rate of rations distributed under the Public Distribution System (PDS) be halved for one year and a one-time bonus of 20 percent be provided above the minimum support price for all rabi crops.

He wanted Rs. 25,000 to be deposited in the account of at least one woman of each below-poverty-line family as compensation for the hardships caused.

Mr. Gandhi called for doubling of the guaranteed work days and wage rate under MGNREGA for one year and identification of those who have lost their jobs to provide them compensation at minimum wage rate till March 31, 2017. He demanded 50 percent income tax and sales tax rebates for small shopkeepers and businesses.

Earlier, addressing Congress workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day, Mr. Gandhi said that if demonetisation was a yagna, as Mr. Modi had claimed, the poor have been sacrificed in it for “50 rich families.”

Reacting to Mr. Gandhi’s posers and demands, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said his utterances were a sign of panic over the overwhelming support given to demonetisation by the people.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also attacked the government in a facebook post, saying that Mr. Modi was not answering the questions of people on hardships caused by demonetisation and evading accountability, which is the foundation of democracy.