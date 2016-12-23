RSS-affiliated think tank readies Uniform Civil Code drafts

more-in

The debate over whether or not India should have a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been raging for a while now with even the Law Commission of India engaged in a consultation on the issue.

The India Policy Foundation (IPF) headed by RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha has also been holding consultations since 2012, and has come up with at least three drafts of a UCC.

“We have been engaged in the exercise since 2012. It was flagged off by former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan, and we have been trying for the widest possible consultation to isolate areas of convergence and divergences with regard to personal law,” Dr. Sinha said.

According to Supreme Court counsel Aishwarya Bhati, who has been actively involved in the drafting process, the focus of the IPF’s efforts had been to keep issues related to personal laws religion and gender-neutral.

“We have, over the last few years, identified three issues which are non-uniform in personal laws — marriage, divorce and succession. Earlier, adoption too was in this list, but after the Juvenile Justice Act and the Shabnam Hashmi judgment, it is now not religion-specific,” she said.

“The prism through which we are looking at a UCC is to keep it religion and gender-neutral. We do not want religious leaders to obscure the focus on gender justice. Therefore, we are not looking at practices prevalent in personal laws, but that rights and duties should be uniform. There are over a 1,000 civil laws that govern the way we work and draw contracts etc., without religion coming into it; we want a UCC that can be isolated from religious differences on rights of Indian citizens in marriage, divorce, and succession,” she said.

The IPF will be holding a few more workshops in January with lawyers and activists and even religious leaders to thrash out outstanding issues. “We are going to invite activists like Zakia Soman, who leads the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, and Zafaryab Jilani [lawyer who fought the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit at the Allahabad High Court] for this exercise,” said Dr. Sinha.

The IPF has no plans yet to depose before the Law Commission. “Ours is a civil society consultation. Let’s see how far we get,” said Dr. Sinha.