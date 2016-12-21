RBI changes rules like PM his clothes: Rahul

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday after Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to compare the frequency of the changes in Reserve Bank of India’s rules in the wake of demonetisation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wardrobe changes.

According to Mr. Gandhi, “the RBI is changing rules as often as Prime Minister Modi changes his clothes”. He later spoke on television saying that the frequent changes in rules demonstrated that Mr. Modi’s words carried “no weight.”

“On November 8 Prime Minister Modi declared that people had the right to exchange old currency with new and deposit old currency in banks till December 30, but yesterday [Monday] yet another rule was changed and this assurance of the Prime Minister too has been withdrawn. This proves that his words have no weight and in the coming days we will show where else he had to go back on his assurances to the Indian people,” he said.

BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh asked Mr. Gandhi to be wary of making personal remarks or it would “open a Pandora’s box.”

“Yesterday (at a public rally in Jaunpur) he (Mr. Gandhi) had said a good thing that it was not in the Congress’ culture to shout ‘murdabad’ slogans against the Prime Minister. Within 24 hours the DNA of the Congress and the Gandhi family is out as he has forgotten what he said and he started making personal attack on the Prime Minister. I will warn him to desist from making such personal attack,” said Mr. Singh.

“Yeh bachcha kab badaa hoga (when will this child grow up)?” he said.

Mr. Singh also lashed out at AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his criticism of the NIA for its probe in terror cases having non-Muslims as accused.