RAW, IB get new chiefs

The Union government on Saturday appointed Anil Dhasmana chief of the Research and Analysis Wing and Rajiv Jain Director of Intelligence Bureau.

Mr. Dhasmana, a 1981-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will replace Rajinder Khanna. Mr. Jain, a 1980-batch IPS officer from the Jharkhand cadre, will succeed Dineshwar Sharma.

Mr. Dhasmana’s domain of expertise is considered to be Balochistan, counter-terrorism and Islamic affairs.

He has experience in handling Pakistan, Afghanistan, Europe and SAARC desks.

He had also served in key foreign capitals such as London and Frankfurt. —ANI