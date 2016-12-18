RAW, IB get new chiefs
The Union government on Saturday appointed Anil Dhasmana chief of the Research and Analysis Wing and Rajiv Jain Director of Intelligence Bureau.
Mr. Dhasmana, a 1981-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will replace Rajinder Khanna. Mr. Jain, a 1980-batch IPS officer from the Jharkhand cadre, will succeed Dineshwar Sharma.
Mr. Dhasmana’s domain of expertise is considered to be Balochistan, counter-terrorism and Islamic affairs.
He has experience in handling Pakistan, Afghanistan, Europe and SAARC desks.
He had also served in key foreign capitals such as London and Frankfurt. —ANI
