With grocers and cold storage owners refusing to accept scrapped currency notes, farmers are struggling to get potato seeds while landless labourers are forced to forgo their food.

Quiz | How well do you know the Indian Constitution?

Internet Desk November 26, 2016 15:16 IST

Internet Desk November 26, 2016 15:16 IST

more-in

The Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in honour of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Take this quiz and share your score with us!

The Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in honour of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. Find out how well you know the longest governing document and don't forget to share your score as a comment.

More In News National

Related Articles