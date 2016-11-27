Punjab jailbreak: Rajnath seeks report,directs tightening of security

more-in

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal about the Nabha jailbreak in which Khalistan Liberation Front chief escaped along with five other prisoners and sought a detailed report from the state government.

The Home Minister, who was in Hyderabad, also asked the Chief Minister to take urgent steps to tighten security in all jails in Punjab, officials said.

During the 15-minute telephonic conversation, Mr. Badal briefed Mr. Singh about the incident and steps taken to nab the culprits.

“I have told the Home Secretary to get a report from the Punjab government immediately. If the Punjab government needs any assistance, we will provide it,” Mr. Singh said.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal also spoke to the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and apprised him of the details of the incident. He updated the NSA on steps being taken to apprehend the culprits.

Concerned over the incident, Home Ministry asked the Punjab government to send the report as early as possible.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi also spoke to Director General of Punjab Police and asked him to ensure adequate security in all jails in Punjab.

In the sensational jailbreak, a group of armed men in police uniform attacked the high-security Nabha Jail in Patiala and fled with six prisoners, including Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Mintoo, an accused in 10 cases.

The incident came two days after Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked security forces to guard against attempts to disturb peace through “vicious” political campaign or by external extremist forces during the election process in Punjab and four other states.

“We have to keep strict vigil against external extremist elements who may try to create disturbance in Punjab. There have been increased activities of the Sikh terrorists in recent months.

“Similarly in Manipur, we have to ensure peace keeping in mind the ethnic divide. In Uttar Pradesh too, there may be attempts to disturb law and order through vicious political campaigning. We have to keep strict vigil and take proper steps to ensure peace during election,” he said at the DGPs conference in Hyderabad on Friday.