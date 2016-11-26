Punjab’s waters won’t go to Pak., Modi tells farmers

more-in

Every drop of water from Sutlej, Beas, Ravi to be used for India’s farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the water that rightfully belonged to India under the Indus Water Treaty cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan, and the government was working towards using every single drop of water of the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas rivers for the country's farmers.

“Under the Indus Water Treaty, India has the right over the water of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers. This water rightfully belongs to our farmers, but it is not reaching our farmers’ fields; instead the water is flowing to Pakistan and eventually going to the sea, without utilisation,” Mr. Modi said at a rally at Bathinda in Punjab, where he laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Task force set up

“But now every single drop of water, which is rightfully ours under the Treaty, will be stopped and I’ll give that to the farmers in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country... I have set up a task force for this purpose and I’m committed towards it,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that the NDA government was concerned about the troubles faced by farmers and would leave no stone unturned to solve them.