Pune civic polls: aspirants go all-out to woo voters

Pune’s crorepati corporators and seat aspirants are going all-out to woo voters as civic polls in Pune inch closer.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the municipal polls across Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which presently controls the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and its sister civic body, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), is struggling to retain its hold before the two cash-rich bodies go to polls in February 2017.

From sports and cultural events to making adroit use of technology, aspiring candidates are throwing everything in the kitchen sink to endear themselves to voters before the model code of conduct comes into force.

In November, Shiv Sena corporator Chandrashekhar “Sunny” Nimhan, son of Sena legislator Vinayak Nimhan, hosted an informal cricket tournament of all clubs in the city’s Someshwarwadi area.

The event, with its lure of cash prizes in lakhs, was “a big hit” among youths, claim organisers.

Game show

“People are more interested in entertainment that offers financial rewards. Hosting such public events, especially sports tournaments, is an effective way to reach out to voters,” said an organiser.

To this end, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator Priya Gadade from the Parvati area organised a competition for women on the lines of the popular Marathi game show ‘Home Minister’, with attractive incentives for winners.

Tech power

Most have recognised the power of technology. Mayur Kalate, who heads the NCP’s youth wing in the city, has left no stone unturned on the social media, marketing a wide variety of programmes to grab the voter attention.

Mr. Kalate has made short clips of the development works undertaken by him, uploading them on social media.

“The stakes are high in the PMC and PCMC polls and the every candidate must utilise social media effectively if he is to make an impression,” he says.

Civic issues

There are others who have chosen to focus and work on civic issues affecting the voter, rather than doling out cash prizes in a bid to attract them.

Among them is Prasanna Jagtap, a former deputy mayor who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Mr. Jagtap has come up with a soft loan scheme for voters to purchase two-wheelers with a minimum rate of interest.

Udyakant Andekar of the NCP has come up with a mobile app to resolve a number of urban problems plaguing residents in the Nana Peth area which he is representing.

The ‘Andekar App’, available in English, Marathi and Hindi, aims to resolve basic problems like water, electricity and sanitation in the crowded, bustling Nana Peth ward.

“The move has met with a positive response with many people preferring to download the app instead of doing the rounds at the PMC to resolve their problems,” Mr. Andekar claimed.