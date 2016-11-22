Prithvi-II missiles successfully test-fired

more-in

Two Prithvi-II missiles were successfully test-fired in salvo mode on Monday morning from the launch complex-III of the Integrated Test Range near Balasore in Odisha. A gap of 35 seconds separated the launch of the two surface-to-surface missiles. The Strategic Forces Command (SFC) fired the missiles from a road-mobile launcher.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed and developed the Prithvi-II.

The missile, capable of reaching targets 350 km away, can carry a 500-kg nuclear warhead. Sources said the launch demonstrated the Army’s operational preparedness. The brass of the SFC and G. Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister and Director-General Missiles and Strategic Systems, DRDO, witnessed the launch.

Preparations are under way for the launch of the Agni-I strategic missile from Balasore on Tuesday. Agni-I has a range of 750 km and carries a nuclear warhead.