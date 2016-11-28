Prisoners ran in a hail of bullets, drove off in three cars

serious lapse: Police officials survey the Nabha jail near Patiala after six inmates, including Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Mintoo, escaped on Sunday.

Though police fired at the culprits, they escaped; Deputy CM alleges Pakistani hand, but DGP says he is unable to comment on that aspect

Punjab Director- General of Police Suresh Arora said on Sunday that conspiracy and connivance could not be ruled out in the daring escape of Khalistani leader and five others. from the Nabha jail.

“Six known criminals, including two terrorists, were able to escape this [Sunday] morning. Five people came in a car in police uniform carrying small arms. On the pretext of depositing a prisoner in the jail, they asked the guard to open the gate. As soon as the gate was opened, they overpowered the guard and entered the jail, resulting in the escape of the six prisoners,” Mr. Arora said.

‘35 rounds fired’

“Around 35 rounds were fired at the location. The police fired as well but why police firing was not effective has to be probed. We can’t rule out conspiracy and connivance. It will be clear only after investigation. We will investigate the lapses,” Mr. Arora said.

The officer said the armed men and the six prisoners escaped in three vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner, a Maruti Swift and a Hyundai Verna.

The incident took place between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Though Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said he suspected Pakistani involvement, Mr. Arora said he was unable to comment on this aspect. Mr. Badal posted on Twitter, “State police is investigating conspiracy between terrorists and gangsters to disturb peace in Punjab before elections. Pakistan desperate to revive terror post surgical strike. Could be behind jailbreak.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the DGP (Jails) had been suspended and the jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent dismissed.