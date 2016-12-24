Prices of HIV, diabetes, angina drugs slashed

Together for prevention: A sand art made on the Alappuzha beach to mark the World AIDS Day on Thursday. This year’s AIDS Day theme is Hands up for HIV Prevention. — Photo: Special arrangement

Prices of over 50 essential drugs, including those used for treatment of HIV infection, diabetes, anxiety disorders, bacterial infections, angina and acid reflux, have been capped by the government, leading to a price cut in the range of 5 to 44 per cent.

The national drug pricing regulator has also fixed the retail prices of 29 formulations.

“The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority [NPPA] has fixed/revised ceiling prices of 55 scheduled formulations of Schedule-I under the Drugs (Price Control) Amendment Order, 2016, and retail price of 29 formulations under the DPCO, 2013, in related notification /order dated 23.12.2016,” said a statement by the NPPA.

On being contacted, NPPA chairman Bhupendra Singh told PTI: “The prices have been reduced in the range of 5 to 44 per cent, with the average being about 25 per cent.”