President, PM lead the nation in paying tribute

Tributes poured in from the President, the Prime Minister, the Congress president and other senior political leaders to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Ms. Jayaram Jayalalithaa,…[o]ne of India’s most charismatic & popular leaders, Ms. Jayalalithaa was a visionary & able administrator. Her life was dedicated to the socio-economic transformation of Tamil Nadu and its people. In her passing away, the nation has lost an icon who was loved and admired by millions.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Ms. Jayalalithaa. “Her demise has left a huge void in Indian politics. Jayalalithaaji’s connect with citizens, concern for welfare of the poor, the women & marginalised will always be a source of inspiration..I will always cherish the innumerable occasions when I had the opportunity to interact with Jayalalithaaji. May her soul rest in peace.”

Vice President Hamid Ansari tweeted: ''Jayalalithaa’s demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India.''

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a statement, said she was deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Ms. Jayalalithaa, who, “lived her entire life with the same indomitable courage with which she battled her last illness..she had a unique and deep empathy with the needs and hopes of the people, and put in policies that immeasurably improved their lives. Whether it was her welfare schemes for the rural and urban poor, her swift relief measures in the aftermath of the tsunami, or her vision for Tamil Nadu's industrial development, her leadership qualities and administrative abilities were truly outstanding…

Popular, strong

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted that Ms, Jayalalithaa was a “popular, strong, bold, efficient, people- friendly, charismatic leader” and she was “shocked, saddened”.